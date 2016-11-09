Vitals Healthcare denies PN corruption allegations

Gozo General Hospital

Vitals Global Healthcare has categorically denied allegations by the Nationalist Party, saying facts were being twisted and stories fabricated.

The PN had said yesterday that contracts which handed three state hospitals over to VGH were riddled with "coincidences" which "stank" of corruption. It pointed out that contracts with VGH were signed just two days before Minister without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri set up companies in Panama.

But in a statement issued this morning, the healthcare group denied the allegations, saying it had competed in a "fair and competitive tender process", and complied with local and international law.

It insisted it had been transparent "on all issues brought forward including questions raised about ultimate beneficial owners and how investors in VGH first came to discover Malta as an investment opportunity."

"Contracts leaked to local blogs show nothing but our company’s commitment to work with the world’s best," the company statement read.

VGH said it was reserving the right to take legal steps to "safeguard its rights and protect its reputation to the fullest extent possible."

VGH has entered into a 30-year agreement with the government to run three hospitals in Malta - Gozo General Hospital, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, and St Luke’s Hospital.