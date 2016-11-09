Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Americans cast their vote yesterday for their next president, after a long battle between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. In another story, it says the sterling’s post-Brexit slump against the euro has coincided with a spike in the importation of second-hand vehicles from the UK, which registered an average monthly increase of 46 per cent since July.

The Malta Independent also leads with the US election saying Hillary Clinton’s name was nowhere to be seen as several hundred organisers from the most politically powerful union in Las Vegas rallied in preparation for a final push to elect her as president.

Malta Today says a barter has been proposed for St George’s Park expropriations.

In-Nazzjon says the Opposition will be requesting the House Select Committee on Health to go through the hospital sale contracts to Vitals Global Healthcare.

L-Orizzont says a European Commission representative has praised government plans of how it plans to reach national renewable energy targets.