Three accused of Gozo burglaries

Two men from Georgia and another from Uzbekistan appeared before a magistrate in Gozo today, accused of two burglaries and attempting a third.

The three were arrested last week after somebody alerted an off-duty policeman to their suspicious movement. The officer in turn summoned help and proceeded to arrest them. They were found in possession of a number of items denoting that they were preparing a burglary.

The police said the two men from Georgia, aged 54 and 31 and a 46-year-old from Uzbekistan were accused of attempting a burglary last weekend of having, on October 24, burgled a house in Għajnsielem.

The Georgian men were also accused of committing a burglary on August 31 in Għajnsielem.

The Uzbeki national pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

The other two men pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

Police Inspector Edel Mary Camilleri prosecuted.