The women behind the wheel

Working as a bus driver is no easy ride for women, fully aware of the widespread perception that it is a job for men. Yet for the 95 ladies behind the wheel of route buses, this is precisely what motivates them.

The Times of Malta spoke to just four of them (who all happen to share the surname Spiteri but are unrelated). They admit that passengers are often taken aback upon realising they will be riding on a bus driven by a woman.

Malta Public Transport general manager Konrad Pulè notes that about 10 per cent of all its employees are women. He quickly adds that, though the figure is already “very encouraging”, the company still wants to encourage more to come on board.

“The role of a bus driver is evolving. With the investment in new and more comfortable buses and better working conditions, we are able to attract more drivers, including more women.”

Drivers who meet a set of “stringent criteria” that relate to safety and customer service are being promoted to be ‘advanced drivers’, and four women have already achieved this grade, Mr Pulè points out.

When the first female drivers first joined the company, compliments from passengers came few and far between. However, as more appeared behind the wheel, they were increasingly welcomed, he adds.

The female drivers agree that passengers have become more accustomed to seeing them but readily admit that the situation is different in the case of the motorists they encounter. Many of them, they complain, often make it difficult for them to manoeuvre around, especially in tight corners.

Male bus drivers have similar experiences, but when the women discuss the issue with their male counterparts, they realise they are treated worse.

But this does not seem to change their passion for their job; they insist such behaviour only serves to make them work harder to prove they can do it just as well as male drivers.

They would appreciate, however, more efforts to educate drivers on the road, as they believe this could substantially cut down on the number of accidents that happen daily.

Edwina Spiteri, 45

Becoming a bus driver was a natural step for Edwina Spiteri, because her father, who for decades drove Malta’s famous yellow buses, constantly encouraged her to get behind the wheel of a bus herself.

“I still remember finding out about the first woman driver, and I was in awe of her achievement – but I was not sure I’d be able to succeed myself.”

Even if it is her dream job, having been so close to buses all her life, she insists it is not an easy one, especially with traffic increasing drastically in recent years.

“We need some form of campaign to make drivers, especially those in private cars, more aware of their surroundings. Only if we all work together can we start seeing any improvements.”

Josette Spiteri, 50

The past three years were an ongoing challenge, but Josette Spiteri is adamant she will prove wrong all those who doubted she would be fit for the job. “I took up this job as a challenge. I was repeatedly told I was not fit for the job, that I would not be able to drive a bus. All this started off as a silly bet with my husband. He was sure I would never make it, but here I am three years later.”

Her husband, a bus driver himself, does not face as many problems as she does, Ms Spiteri notes, insisting that some people still struggle with accepting that a woman is just as capable of doing the job as a man.

“People are simply more aggressive towards women. I’m satisfied with my work, but that’s reality: women face more aggression when they assume such roles.”

Josephine Spiteri, 62

Echoing her colleagues, Josephine Spiteri points out that though she loves her job, people’s attitudes do, at times, have a negative effect on her.

“The comments or actions annoy us, of course, but I don’t give in. I do my job just as well as my male colleagues, and that’s all that matters.”

She feels that passengers need to be more aware of their surroundings, especially when stepping off buses, and adds that, as a driver, she worries when she sees passengers walking off onto the road without being cautious.

“Passengers need to keep in mind that, while on the bus, they’re our responsibility. But how can we make sure they are safe if they do not cooperate?”

Joan Spiteri, 42

Working as a bus driver for the past five years, Joan Spiteri has met countless passengers and notes that while some make encouraging comments, others adopt a certain attitude when they see her behind the wheel.

“Passengers are now used to seeing a woman behind the wheel. It’s other drivers that are the problem. They cannot fathom seeing us in that seat and many often seem to go out of their way to make our job harder,” she says.

The toughest part of the job, she continues, is having to face passengers’ complaints when buses do not make it on time because of traffic jams.

She insists that, while drivers always do their utmost to make it on time, there is so much that can be done to improve things but which is beyond their control.

“That puts us under a lot of pressure, andit’s even worse when the bus is full of passengers.

We need to always ensure our passengers are safe.”