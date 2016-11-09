Rival reports on electoral district boundaries issued

The changes proposed by the Electoral Commission (Majority report)

The members of the Electoral Commission nominated by the government and the opposition have clashed on the re-drawing of electoral boundaries and produced separate reports, which were tabled in Parliament this evening.

Although Malta has strict proportionality between votes cast in general elections and representation in parliament when two political parties are successful at a general election, the boundaries come into play in determining the result should a third party successfully elect a candidate. In that case, adjustments for proportionality (by adding more MPs) are not made, and MPs are elected only according to each district. Five MPs are elected from each district.

Malta has 12 electoral districts while the 13th is Gozo.

In terms of the constitution the number of eligible voters in Malta’s 12 districts needs to be as near as possible to 25,938, with a deviation of five per cent allowed. There are no such limitations for Gozo, whose boundaries cannot be altered.

The Electoral Commission observed that since the last revision of the boundaries in 2012, the population numbers had fluctuated by more than the allowed 5% in most of the districts.

In a majority report (the Labour representatives plus the chairman) it therefore proposed that the districts should be composed as follows:

Boundaries proposed by the government members of the Commission

First district: Valletta, Floriana, Hamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Guardamanġia and Sta Venera.

Second district: Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Żabbar, St Peter’s, part of Fgura, Kalkara, Xgħajra.

Third district: Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk.

Fourth district: Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Sta Luċija and Tarxien.

Fifth district: Birzebbuga, Kirkop Imqabba, Hal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq, Bubaqra.

Sixth district: Qormi, Siġġiewi and Luqa.

Seventh district: Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Rabat, Baħrija, Tal-Virtu.

Eighth district: Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur-de-Lys, Swatar, Iklin and Lija.

Ninth district: Għargħur, Msida, Swatar, San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi, Madliena and Ta’Xbiex.

Tenth district: Gzira, part of Naxxar, Baħar ic-Ċaghaq, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Paceville and Sliema.

Eleventh district: Mdina, Attard, Mosta, Burmarrad.

Twelfth district: Mellieħa, Naxxar, St Paul’s Bay.

Changes proposed by the PN representatives

The districts propsoed by the PN representatives are:

First district: Floriana, Valletta, Hamrun, Marsa, Sta Venera and Pieta’.

Second district: Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Fgura, Żejtun and Senglea.

Third district: Zabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra and Marsaskala.

Fourth district: Għaxaq, Tarxien, Gudja, Marsaxlokk, Paola and Sta Lucija.

Fifth district: Birżebbuga, Kirkop, part of Luqa including Hal Farruġ, Safi, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Mqabba.

Sixth district: Luqa, Qormia and Siġġiewi.

Seventh district: Dingli, Żebbuġ, Rabat, Mdina, Mġarr and Mtarfa.

Eighth disrict: Birkirkara, Balzan, Lija, Iklin.

Ninth district: Għargħur, Swieqi, Msida, San Ġwann, Ta’ Xbiex.

Tenth district: Gżira, part of Naxxar, Pembroke, St Julian’s and Sliema.

Eleventh district: Attard and Mosta.

Twelfth district: Mellieha, Naxxar, St Paul’s Bay.

The PN representatives wrote that the Electoral Commission should not draw up the bounaries in a way meant to predict an electoral result as had happened in the not-too-distant past when drastic changes had been made (In 1981).

But at the same time the commission needed to keep in mind that the current boundaries had not achieved the desired result (extra seats had to be added to ensure proportionality). Should the commission keep the boundaries too close to what they were to date it would be maintaining the status quo.

THE DISTRICTS AT PRESENT

The districts at present are:

First: Floriana, Valletta, Hamrun, part of Marsa, part of Sta Venera, Pieta’.

Second: Cospicua, Żabbar, Vittoriosa, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Senglea.

Third: Fgura, Żejtun, Marsakala.

Fourth: Marsa, Paola, Sra Luċija, part of Fgura, Tarxien, Għaxaq, Gudja.

Fifth: Birżebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Kirkop, Safi, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Mqabba.

Sixth: Luqa, Siġġiewi, Qormi.

Seventh: Żebbuġ, Dingli, Rabat, Mdina, Mtarfa Mġarr.

Eighth: Birkirkara, Sta Venera, Lija, Iklin, part of Naxxar.

Ninth: Msida, Ta’ Xbiex, Swieqi, San Ġwann, Għargħur.

Tenth: Gzira, Sliema, Pembroke, St Julian’s.

Eleventh: Balzan, Attard, Mosta.

Twelfth: Naxxar, Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay.

The ultimate decision on the district boundaries will be taken by Parliament.