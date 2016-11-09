Paceville arson - Getaway car traced, motive is still unclear

Investigators have traced the getaway car allegedly used in last Monday’s arson attack in Paceville that left a car gutted, but the motive for the attack is not yet clear.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm when an unidentified man wearing a crash helmet was seen throwing an object with flammable liquid through the window of a Honda Jazz in St George’s Park private car park.

The perpetrator was chased by a resident but managed to flee in a car driven by another man.

The destroyed vehicle belonged to the partner of a retired architect living in St George’s Park.

A witness who spoke to the Times of Malta on condition of anonymity, recounted the dramatic sequence of events which unfolded before him.

I saw him rolling something flammable in what looked like a jacket, and he hurled it through the car window

“I saw him rolling something flammable in what looked like a jacket, and he hurled it through the car window. I shouted at the man and started chasing after him, but he fled while hurling abuse at me,” he said.

The incident occurred soon after a rowdy public consultation meeting related to the controversial Paceville master plan.

Residents of the area have been very vociferous against some of the proposals, which include the partial demolition of St George’s Park to make way for a public plaza.

However, police sources who yesterday spoke with the Times of Malta threw cold water on any connection.

“Though such a possibility at this stage cannot be excluded, the attack could also be related to other issues, including frequent complaints against the late night disturbances emanating from the various entertainment establishments,” they said.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have established that the getaway vehicle, allegedly a white Kia Picanto, was leased by a woman from a car hire company. However, at the time of writing, the police had not yet ascertained the identity of both the perpetrator or the man who was waiting for him in the car.