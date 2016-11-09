Man, 78, badly hurt after being hit by a car in Rabat

An elderly man was grievously injured this morning after he was hit by a car in Rabat.

Police said the man, a 78-year-old Rabat resident, was in the area known as tas-Salib when he was hit by a Peugeot being driven by a 28-year-old Sliema man. The accident happened at around 8.30am.

An ambulance rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Rabat police are investigating further.

This was the second such accident today, after a five-year-old was hit by a car in Qormi. The child is also grievously injured.