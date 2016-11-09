Fisherman admits shoplifting three times from same supermarket

A fisherman has been handed a suspended sentence after he admitted to shoplifting from the same supermarket on three occasions this year.

Kamel Kacem, 44, from Tunisia appeared before Magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, charged with simple theft, having stolen items from Pavi in August, October and this month. The items stolen were returned, with the exception of €58.73 worth of goods, the court was told.

Kacem pleaded guilty.

In submissions on punishment, the defence argued that the value of the itemsstolen was minimal. Moreover the accused had a clean criminal conduct sheet.

The Tunisian, who currently works on a fishing vessel, was willing to pay the remaining €58.73, his interpreter informed the court.

In view of the man's admission, the court handed the shoplifter a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. It also ordered the accused to pay Pavi supermarket the outstanding balance.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Gianluca Cappitta was defence counsel.