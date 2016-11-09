Fine, community service for driver who caused motorcyclist's death

A truck driver from Gozo was ordered to pay a fine of €4,000 and condemned to 250 hours of community work after being found guilty of having caused the death of a motorcyclist in an accident which took place in Gozo in July 2013.

Paul Borg, 52, of Victoria was accused of having been responsible for the death of Michaelangelo Zammit, also a Gozitan, as a result of negligent driving.

The accused was driving his truck along a main road in Ghasri on July 16, 2013 at around 7.30pm, when the victim drove his motorcycle out of a secondary street onto the main road, the court was told.

The defence argued that the victim drove onto the main road without keeping a proper lookout. Lawyers appearing parte civile however insisted that the victim was already on the main road when hit by the truck.

The court, presided by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, observed that although the victim might have contributed to the accident, the main responsibility lay with the accused. The court noted that the accused's truck had left brake marks about 13m long. Moreover after the impact, the victim had been dragged a distance of 3m.

The court observed that the excessive speed of the accused was what had caused the accident. Rather than being a 'main road user' Mr Borg was a 'main road abuser.'

The court therefore declared the accused guilty of causing the death of the victim through negligent driving, of having driven his vehicle in a dangerous manner and also of having damaged the victim's vehicle.

The court condemned Mr Borg to a fine of €4,000 and ordered him to perform 250 hours of community service as directed by the Director of Probation Services and Parole.