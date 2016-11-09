Electric car use will remain marginal in foreseeable future

Electric cars charging. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Electric car use will remain “marginal” for the foreseeable future despite several incentive schemes, according to government forecasts.

Malta has a European target of 5,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2020, but the revised National Renewal Energy Plan published last week suggests that “it is unlikely that significant take-up shall occur in the next few years”.

There were only 136 electric and 432 hybrid vehicles on the road – out of more than 275,000 licensed passenger cars in the country – by the end of 2015, according to NSO figures. There are currently 45 charging points across Malta and Gozo, providing a full charge in four hours.

The low uptake comes despite a government grant of €4,000 towards the initial cost of electric vehicles, as well as heavily reduced registration and circulation taxes.

The grant, introduced two years ago, increases to €5,000 for anyone scrapping a car more than 10 years old when buying electric. There is also a €1,500 grant on electric quadricycles.

The National Renewable Energy Plan highlights the high cost of new electric cars – as much as double the price of comparable traditional vehicles – as the major obstacle to uptake, with the grant schemes so far unable to bridge the gap.

The plan, which is intended to deliver a 10 per cent renewable energy share in the transport sector by 2020, in line with European Commission targets, also mentions perceived limited battery life and high replacement costs as further disincentives.

“The choice in EVs is still relatively limited,” the plan states. “There is also a perceived mileage range between battery charges and also the fact that the battery could need replacement after eight to 10 years.”

The average age of vehicles in Malta is 15 years.

While electric cars are expected to play a larger role post-2020, the government’s plans for reaching its European targets in the transport sector hinge on increased biofuel usage.

According to the plan, the fuel mix used in transport in 2014 was made up of 2.5 per cent biodiesel, which under the current approach would need to rise to 10 per cent to reach the 2020 targets.

Apart from biodiesel, which is currently the only biofuel available on the market, the government is also considering two other blends under different scenarios for meeting the targets: Bio-ETBE, processed from bio-ethanol for petrol, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for diesel.

Public consultation on the renewable energy plan is open until December 1.