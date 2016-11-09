Advert
ECG technicians' industrial action suspended - Health Minister

Directives halted "pending further discussion"

ECG technicians are to resume normal working duties after the Health Minister announced that industrial action directives have been suspended pending further discussions. 

Technicians started industrial action on Monday, with directives issued by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses leading to delays of up to four hours for patients requiring ECGs.

The directives had been issued after the MUMN and government had failed to reach an agreement about working conditions offered to technicians. 

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the suspension of industrial action on Twitter, tweeting that MUMN directives had now been suspended "pending further discussions". He did not elaborate any further. 

