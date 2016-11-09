ECG technicians' industrial action suspended - Health Minister

ECG technicians are to resume normal working duties after the Health Minister announced that industrial action directives have been suspended pending further discussions.

Technicians started industrial action on Monday, with directives issued by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses leading to delays of up to four hours for patients requiring ECGs.

Directives for industrial action to #ECG technicians by MUMN suspended pending further discussions. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) November 9, 2016

The directives had been issued after the MUMN and government had failed to reach an agreement about working conditions offered to technicians.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the suspension of industrial action on Twitter, tweeting that MUMN directives had now been suspended "pending further discussions". He did not elaborate any further.