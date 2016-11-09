Advert
Wednesday, November 9, 2016, 11:09

Boy, 5, hit by car in Qormi

Child is grievously injured, police say

A five-year-old boy from Qormi was grievously injured this morning when he was hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

The accident happened in Triq Correa, Qormi at 8.25am.

