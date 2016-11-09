Boris Johnson finds George Vella's speaking notes 'very useful'
British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said today that he looks at Foreign Minister George Vella's speaking notes at EU meetings and always finds them very useful.
"Our two countries have much in common," Mr Johnson said before meeting Dr Vella in Valletta during a short visit.
The two ministers are discussing Brexit in the context of Malta's presidency of the EU, as well as bilateral relations.
The two ministers sit near each other in meetings of EU foreign ministers.
