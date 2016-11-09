Advert
Wednesday, November 9, 2016, 15:03

Boris Johnson finds George Vella's speaking notes 'very useful'

  • The UK and Maltese foreign ministers meeting in Napoleon's former bedroom, now Dr Vella's office, in Valletta.

    The UK and Maltese foreign ministers meeting in Napoleon's former bedroom, now Dr Vella's office, in Valletta.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said today that he looks at Foreign Minister George Vella's speaking notes at EU meetings and always finds them very useful.

"Our two countries have much in common," Mr Johnson said before meeting Dr Vella in Valletta during a short visit.

The two ministers are discussing Brexit in the context of Malta's presidency of the EU, as well as bilateral relations.

The two ministers sit near each other in meetings of EU foreign ministers. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car blown up in Paceville 'arson...

  2. Medical negligence led to baby's death,...

  3. Hunt begins for Sai Mizzi's successor -...

  4. Murder victim's mother avoids eye...

  5. Watch: Fire-fighters battle big...

  6. Brexit triggers spike in second-hand car...

  7. Malta tops number of EU online searches...

  8. Baker charged with attempted murder...

  9. Language student cleared of rape charge...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed