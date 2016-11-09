Klopp delighted as young trio sign new deals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the club have made a statement of intent by signing three of their younger players to new contracts.

Kevin Stewart and Trent Alexander-Arnold have agreed deals until 2021, with reserve team striker Ben Woodburn’s contract taking him up to 2019.

Stewart, aged 23, has already made 17 appearances for the first team while Alexander-Arnold, 18, made his debut in last month’s EFL Cup victory over Tottenham.

Woodburn, 17, featured in a couple of pre-season friendlies and has continued to impress for the under-23s.

“This is really positive news of course, and it’s brilliant we have acted decisively to show our intent with our young players,” Klopp said.

“All three are big talents and are at different stages of their development, but it is development that is key and they must continue to learn and improve to achieve their potential.

“News like today makes it exciting for me.”