Football news

Michael Henke has been named interim head coach of Ingolstadt following the departure of Markus Kauczinski on Sunday.

Henke, a member of the backroom staff under Kauczinski, will take temporary charge of the Bavarian club as the search continues for a permanent successor.

Kauczinski was a summer arrival but was dismissed after a 10-game winless start to the season which saw them pick up just two points in the Bundesliga, currently sitting 17th in the table.

Striker Cavani fit to face Ecuador

Injured Paris SG striker Edinson Cavani rejected an offer to stay in France to recover from a thigh injury and is fighting to be fit for Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier at home to Ecuador, national coach Oscar Tabarez said.

The 29-year-old forward limped off shortly after scoring in the first half of PSG’s 4-0 win over Rennes on Sunday, but Tabarez was hopeful of having him available for tomorrow night’s fixture in Montevideo after initial scans proved promising.

Tabarez said: “There was some contact or some suggestion from the people of PSG to do the recovery there and the player completely refused it.”

Dresden fined for severed bull’s head

German second division club Dynamo Dresden have been fined €60,000 following violent behaviour of their fans that in-cluded throwing a severed bull’s head into the stadium area.

The German football federation (DFB) said repeat offenders Dynamo, who were already on probation from incidents last season, had failed to safeguard their high-risk German Cup game in August against RB Leip-zig, nicknamed the Bulls.

Dresden fans had thrown a bull’s head onto the inside area of the stadium, unfurled insulting banners and hit one player with a coin during their win over fellow East German club Leipzig.

Poor run costs Martin his job

Osasuna have sacked coach Enrique Martin after only one win in their opening 11 league games have left the La Liga club sitting second-from-bottom in the standings.

Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Alaves was Osasuna’s sixth defeat of the campaign and left the Pamplona-based club with just seven points of a possible 33.

“After analysing the sporting situation of the team, the club has identified the need to make this decision with the aim of reversing the current dynamics,” the club said in a statement.

Martin kept Osasuna from being relegated from the Segunda Division in the 2014-15 campaign before leading the team to win promotion to La Liga last season.

Ibra apologises for Arsenal suspension

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has apologised to fans after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday, which rules him out of their next game against Arsenal.

The 35-year-old was booked for a tackle on Leroy Fer and incurs an automatic one-game ban.

“I’m sorry I am suspended for the next game. I wish I wasn’t as it’s a game I really wanted to play in,” Ibrahimovic said.

“Every time I try to play my game by being strong, and going into the tackles, or whatever it is, I get a yellow card. In England, the football is hard, it’s physical.”

Barcelona appeal Messi yellow card

Barcelona have announced they will appeal the yellow card given to Lionel Messi during the team’s 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Argentinian forward was booked during the second half of the La Liga game for time wasting as he attempted to put his boot back on after it had come off following a challenge from Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique explained after the game that Messi’s laces were broken due to N’Zonzi’s foul and that is why the player could not put the boot back on immediately.

Barca striker Neymar was also booked on Sunday and is one card away from a ban.

Delph aims to return before end of month

Fabian Delph is hoping to be available for Manchester City by the end of November. The midfielder has been dogged by injury problems since joining City from Aston Villa last summer.

The latest issue for Delph was a groin problem that required surgery but he is happy with his recovery and eager to return.

The 26-year-old said: “It has been a frustrating time for me. Since I’ve been here I haven’t really been able to get going from an injury point of view.

“I had an operation a month ago and I’m probably a fortnight away from being fit so I’m excited about getting back in training and being among the lads again.”

Delph has made just eight league starts in his City career.