Falzon puts Depiro into the Cup semis

Laferla White Hart 0

Rabat Depiro 1

This was a do-or-die encounter, the winner qualifying for the Challenge Cup semi-finals along with Lightshop Hotsticks, Young Stars and Qormi Poiatti.

Both teams started at a gallop with White Hart enjoying territorial advantage against a well-marshalled Rabat side that operated mainly with fast breakaways down the flanks.

By the 12th minute both teams had squandered penalty corner opportunities. Play developed into a midfield battle with close marking not allowing the execution of dangerous moves in the final third of the pitch.

On 29 minutes, White Hart were awarded two penalty corners in succession but did not take advantage and Rabat also just missed going ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Tactical changes were evident during the course of the second half, White Hart’s David Agius moving from the heart of the defence into a midfield position to counter Rabat’s direct route to goal by long passes straight into the D.

Play became rather frantic and errors increased as both teams strove hard to break the deadlock.

Rabat found a way through on 56 minutes when after only the second penalty corner award in their favour, Shawn Falzon hit a bullet into the net.

White Hart had been on the defensive using counter attacks down the right and proving a danger to the Rabat defence. However, they failed to capitalise on a few crosses which went abegging.

On 33 minutes, they were awarded a penalty corner but their effort crept past the far post.

Umpires: John Williams, Andre Ghio.

Semi-final pairings: Young Stars vs Qormi Poiatti; Rabat Depiro vs Lightshop Hotsticks.