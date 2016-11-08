Announcements

CARUANA. On November 6, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, JOSEPHINE, former teacher, widow of JohnMary, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be remembered by her brothers and sisters, Theresa, widow of Joseph Muscat, Angela, wife of Paul Attard, Alfred and his wife Hilda, Andrew, Salvinu and his wife Emanuela, Giovanna, wife of Julian Sammut, her aunt Maria Assunta Vella, her nephew George, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Tuesday, at 3.30pm at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On November 7, at his residence in Mellieħa, CHARLIE, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emanuela, his children Victor and his wife Monica, Joseph and his wife Romina, and Margaret and her husband Dione Borg, his grandchildren Karl, Kevin, Daniel, James, Laura, Diane and Miriam, his great-grandchildren Nigel and Kai, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws including Maria Fenech and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9 at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On November 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Selmun, limits of Mellieħa, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Charlie and his wife Doris, Alfred and his wife Maryann, Rita and her husband Leli, Antoinette and her husband Joe, Helen and her husband Joe, Godwin, Antida and her husband Teddie, Marthese and her husband Mario, Michael and his wife Doreen, John, Paul and his wife Connie, Jesmond, and Ġemma and her husband John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, November 8 at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – JOHN. Unfading memories of a dear father, as always present today and always. Grace Ann, Robert, Michael and JoAnn.

CASSAR – VICTORINE. In ever loving memory of a much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her death. Christine and family.

FIORINI – ROSE, née Borg. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear mother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Her sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of GUIDO on the second anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Richianne, his son Sandro and Roberta, his daughter Mariella and Fabio and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Federica. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

VELLA. Cherished memories of my beloved parents, Dr CARMELO G. VELLA and CONNIE, née Gaffiero, on the 48th and seventh anniversary respectively. Fondly remembered by their son Joe, his wife Vicky, grand-daughter Sarah and her husband Robert, and great-granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Much loved and sadly missed by his five daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Bazaar

A Bazaar is being held at the St Helen Parish Centre Birkirkara (behind the basilica) from Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 16 November. Opening hours will be daily between 9.00am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday morning only.

Among items for sale will be antiques, collectibles, furniture, home grown pot plants and bric a brac.

Roads closed

Dragonara Road and St George’s Road in St Julians, will be closed on Thursday, November 10 from 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TOMORROW:

Between 8.15am and 11am in Valletta Road, Pawlu Farrugia, Correa, Valley and Baker streets, Qormi.

Between 8.30am and noon in Luqqata, Melchiorre De Robles, Sir Agostino Portelli and Italian Mission streets, Kalkara.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Gladjoli, Tal-Ħamrija, Ġiżi, Samson, Hibiscus, St John the Baptist and Mikelang Sapiano streets and Labour Avenue, Xewkija.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Swieqi Road, Swieqi.

Between 8.30am and 4pm in Naxxar Road, in Republic Avenue, in Fra Duminku Mifsud, Vendome, Caravaggio, Stiefnu Zerafa, Main and Ċawl streets and in Ċawl Alley, Għargħur.

Between 9am and 2pm in Spring Street, St Paul’s Bay.