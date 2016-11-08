Watch: 1980 video featuring Maltese disco dancer goes viral

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Mr Duca boogies on stage at the 4.07 mark. Video: Hint Mag

There was the lawnmower, the penguin and of course the retro hustle.

But for a classical ballet dancer like Charles Duca, no disco dancing move could match a high kick and split.

36 years on, Charles Duca is still dancing.

A video featuring Mr Duca and 32 other footloose dancers competing at the 1980 EMI World Disco Dancing Championships has gone viral, with more than 4.4 million views and 45,000 shares on Facebook since it was posted by Hint Fashion Magazine last Friday.

In the video, contestants take it in turns to show off their moves, with each boogie master given around 10 seconds in the limelight to stake their claim as king or queen of the tiles.

A flashing dancefloor, some incredible costumes, mulleted audience members and the sound of Ottawan's cult 1979 hit D.I.S.C.O. complete the 80s vibe.

"I remember it was incredibly well organised," Mr Duca said after the Times of Malta caught up with him to reminisce. "Everything was paid for, and we were treated so well from start to finish."

The event was held in the Empire Ballroom in London’s Leicester Square and drew competitors from all across the globe.

A sprightly 21-year-old with big dreams and an attitude to match, Mr Duca had won a place at the event after winning a local competition held at the Corinthia Palace hotel.



"I was trained in classical ballet, which is really quite technical. It meant I could pick up disco dancing relatively quickly,” he said.



By the time Mr Duca hit the dancefloor, the DJ was spinning Linda Clifford’s Shoot Your Best Shot. Dressed in an open-necked brown bodysuit, the Maltese contestant promptly obliged.

The 1980 world championship finalists.

Halfway through his brief performance, Mr Duca’s ballet training came to show, as he kicked up with his right foot before collapsing down into a front split.



“I need a bit of a warm-up these days," Mr Duca, now 59, chuckled, "but believe it or not, I can still do one.”

His flexibility must have impressed judges, who voted him through to the final round. He eventually finished in a very respectable sixth place, with South African groovy guy Godfrey Raseroka driving home the British Leyland car reserved for the winner.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Mr Duca, who still teaches classical ballet and modern dance, said. “Disco dancing was a big part of that era, and I’m glad I played a part in it.”