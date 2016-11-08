Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 21:08

Giant croc rescued in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have rescued a five-meter-long crocodile, one of the largest ever seen on the island, after it became stuck in a canal while searching for food.  

Heavy rains caused the river levels to rise and pushed the animal toward the coastal town of Matara.

But instead of killing it, local authorities brought in a giant crane to deal with the giant reptile, and gently encouraged it to go back home, where it belonged.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: 1980 video featuring Maltese...

  2. Colorado city fills its road cracks with...

  3. Letter reveals how missing explorer's...

  4. Giant croc rescued in Sri Lanka

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed