Giant croc rescued in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan authorities have rescued a five-meter-long crocodile, one of the largest ever seen on the island, after it became stuck in a canal while searching for food.
Heavy rains caused the river levels to rise and pushed the animal toward the coastal town of Matara.
But instead of killing it, local authorities brought in a giant crane to deal with the giant reptile, and gently encouraged it to go back home, where it belonged.
