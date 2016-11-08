Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 21:00

Woman, 84, hit by car in Paola

An 84-year-old woman from Paola was grievously injured when she was hit by a Daihatsu Terios in Tarxien Road, Paola, this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm.

The police said the Daihatsu was being driven by a 36-year-old woman who lives in Tarxien.

Police investigations are still on going.

