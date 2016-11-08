Woman, 84, hit by car in Paola
An 84-year-old woman from Paola was grievously injured when she was hit by a Daihatsu Terios in Tarxien Road, Paola, this afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 6pm.
The police said the Daihatsu was being driven by a 36-year-old woman who lives in Tarxien.
Police investigations are still on going.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.