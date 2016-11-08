Wardens agency assigns officer to coordinate anti-littering action
Lesa, the agency responsible for local wardens, has assigned a senior officer to focus on coordinated action to tackle littering, Justice and Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici said in Parliament this evening.
He said that while more resources needed to be allocated to this end, results were already being achieved.
The minister was replying to questions by Nationalist MP Ċensu Galea.
Dr Bonnici also said that difficulties are being found to recruit a sufficient number of wardens. The wardens are employed by private companies and the government has no control over their working conditions, he said.
But more people could be encouraged to join if public respect for wardens increased.
