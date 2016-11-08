Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Malta topped the number of EU online searches about the US presidential election, which will be determined today as America heads to the polls. In another story, it says the Electoral Commission is accusing Identity Malta of failing to provide details about new Maltese voters as it is bound to do by the Constitution.

The Malta Independent says NGOs and residents are against the Paceville masterplan which they believe should be scrapped.

L-Orizzont says the Archbishop’s Curia has denied spending excessively on the missions.

In-Nazzjon says organised criminality and corruption are rendering the police force useless.