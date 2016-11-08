Times of Malta readers favour a Clinton presidency - but with a heavy heart

Who will win the US presidential election?

More than three in every five Times of Malta readers would rather Hillary Clinton win the US presidential election than Donald Trump, according to data gathered by an online polling platform.

With 70 per cent backing the Democratic presidential candidate over Republican Donald Trump, local users of polling platform Showt were the sixth most likely to favour Clinton across Europe.

Showt is an unscientific online polling platform that allows people to express a positive or negative opinion about a given topic. Times of Malta, which had already partnered with the company in the run-up to the UK's Brexit referendum, has been running a Showt widget on its website for the past weeks.

Showt users favoured Hillary Clinton.

People in more than 210 countries have been polled by the Dublin-based company in the run-up to the US presidential election.

Although Times of Malta readers favoured Clinton over Trump, a separate poll suggests they only did so because of a lack of options. When given the option, a massive 43 per cent of readers said they would rather neither of the two candidates on offer win the presidency. The poll should not be construed to be scientific data.

Figures gathered by Showt show that local results mirror the global average of 71 per cent favouring Clinton - although there is a solid nucleus of countries where Showt users expressed a preference for Trump.

Support for Clinton was strongest in Mexico (96 per cent), which is unsurprising given Trump's disparaging comments about that country. Latinos in general would appear to strongly favour the Democratic candidate, with Trump only managing a majority in Bolivia and Suriname.

When given the option, many readers said they would rather neither candidate win.

Clinton enjoyed strong backing in Albania (83 per cent), Belgium (78 per cent), Ukraine (77 per cent), Ireland (75 per cent) and Spain (72 per cent). Showt users in the UK, Australia and New Zealand also hope to see the US elect its first female president, although the polling spread in those countries was of 10 percentage points or fewer.

On the other hand, Showt users across eastern Europe and the Balkans strongly favoured a Trump presidency, with the Republican receiving the strongest support among Russians polled (83 per cent). The outspoken candidate also received strong backing among South Africans, Egyptians and Liberians polled by Showt.

Opinion is divided across Asia, with strong support for Clinton in Afghanistan, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan and Thailand, and equally strong Trump support in the Philippines, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

In Canada, meanwhile, support for the two candidates was divided, with Clinton receiving 59 per cent to Trump's 58 per cent. Will the neck-and-neck result prove to be a harbinger of an election that is too close to call?