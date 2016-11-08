Site restoration underway at Ta' Muxi in Gozo - PA

Works currently underway around the quarry area of Ta’ Muxi in Gozo are in line with an approved restoration method statement for the entire site area, the Planning Authority said today.

The PA said that, it had issued an enforcement notice for the area back in 2010, after illegal dumping had significantly disturbed a large area in Ta' Muxi.

Over the past two years, the PA had put pressure on landowners to return the site to its original state, including bringing the terrain levels to the state a photogrammetric captured in 1993 showed them to be in.

Most of the material that had been dumped to date has been removed from the site and placed in the nearby quarry, the PA said. Several rubble walls that had been demolished during the dumping of material have now been reconstructed using traditional practices. Some of the restored fields have already started being used for agriculture purposes.

Over the past weeks and months dumping has stopped and no soil was imported from outside the site to cover the illegally dumped material.

Ongoing trenching works currently taking place at the top end of the site were part of the terracing and leveling of the site where rubble walls would be constructed, the authority said.

It said it would continue to monitor the site to ensure that the owners fully complied with the approved method statement for the entire site.