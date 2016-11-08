Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 13:49

Watch: Scrapyard fire creates big plume of smoke

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Picture; William Sammut - Facebook/Times of MaltaPicture; William Sammut - Facebook/Times of Malta

A fire which broke out in a scrapyard near Luqa bring-in site early this afternoon produced a big column of smoke which could be seen all over the south of Malta and all the way to San Ġwann.

The fire was noticed at about 1.20pm.

Several fire crews were deployed to the scene by the Civil Protection Department. 

Picture: Darrin Zammit Lupi.Picture: Darrin Zammit Lupi.

 

