Watch: Scrapyard fire creates big plume of smoke
A fire which broke out in a scrapyard near Luqa bring-in site early this afternoon produced a big column of smoke which could be seen all over the south of Malta and all the way to San Ġwann.
The fire was noticed at about 1.20pm.
Several fire crews were deployed to the scene by the Civil Protection Department.
