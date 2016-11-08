Sale of alcohol by Customs Department

Photo: Shutterstock

A total 17,519 bottles of hard alcohol, 12,766 bottles of wine and 21,600 glasses are being sold by the Customs Department in 75 lots.

They hard alcohol includes 7,013 bottles of whiskey, 8,118 bottles of vodka, 2,280 bottles of Martini and 108 bottles of Bacardi.

Items may be viewed at the Newport Bonded Stores in Marsa on Monday and Tuesday during office hours, as well as Wednesday until noon, when the department will stop receiving offers.