President meets Maltese patients in London
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, currently in London, has visited King’s College Hospital where she visited Maltese patients and Maltese nationals and descendants who work there.
The President is making a series of visits to medical facilities which treat Maltese patients.
As a sign of gratitude for the care, attention and dedication given to the Maltese patients who use King’s College Hospital, President Coleiro Preca presented a donation from the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation to be used for research by King’s College Hospital.
