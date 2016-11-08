Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 20:32

President meets Maltese patients in London

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, currently in London, has visited King’s College Hospital where she visited Maltese patients and Maltese nationals and descendants who work there.

The President is making a series of visits to medical facilities which treat Maltese patients.

As a sign of gratitude for the care, attention and dedication given to the Maltese patients who use King’s College Hospital, President Coleiro Preca presented a donation from the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation to be used for research by King’s College Hospital.

