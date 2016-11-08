President at Henley gala 'for charity work’

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will speak at The 10th Global Residence and Citizenship Conference organised by Henley & Partners.

President Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca’s attendance at a Henley & Partners gala dinner in London this coming Friday was “strictly limited to charitable work”, her office has said.

The President’s name appeared on the publicity brochure promoting ‘The 10th Global Residence and Citizenship Conference’ organised by Henley & Partners at The Savoy.

Listed first among the ‘key speakers’, her name appears alongside other political leaders. Justice Minister Owen Bonnici is listed among the top speakers.

In view of the fact that the name Henley & Partners is associated with the controversial cash-for-citizenship programme, this newspaper took up the matter with the office of the President, which immediately distanced itself from the sale of passports initiative.

Her participation will be limited to the gala dinner aboard the yacht leaving from The Savoy Hotel

The office insisted that Ms Coleiro-Preca’s participation was “strictly charitable work”, explaining: “Her Excellency’s role is strictly limited to the charitable work in connection with the Global Citizen Award Committee,” a spokesman pointed out.

Earlier this year, the President accepted an invitation by Henley & Partners to sit on the prize award committee of the Global Citizen Award. This initiative awards an “inspirational global citizen” who has made extraordinary achievements to improve the global community.

Apart from Ms Coleiro-Preca, this year’s committee included high-profile personalities like Princess Firyal of Jordan, Senator Joelle Garriaud-Maylam of France and Marek Urban, from the Henley and Partners Foundation.

The award is presented during the annual gala dinner, which is organised with the participation of the UNHCR at the margins of the citizenship conference.

The Office of the President noted that the President’s participation would be limited to the gala dinner aboard the Silver Sturgeon river yacht departing from The Savoy Hotel pier on the Thames.

With a price tag of €280 a head, the gala dinner will this year have supermodel Alek Wek as a guest star and will include a specialprivate jazz performance by acclaimed soprano and lifetime UNHCR goodwill ambassador Barbara Hendricks.

