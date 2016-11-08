Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 10:38

New vice-chairman co-opted on Institute of Maltese Journalists

Norma Saliba has been co-opted vice-chairman of the Institute of Maltese Journalists.

Her appointment followed the resignation of Caroline Muscat, who is now managing the Nationalist Party's electoral campaign.

