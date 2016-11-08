Mott Macdonald made GBP 242,000 bid for Paceville masterplan

Mott Macdonald submitted a bid for GBP 242,000 (excluding VAT) to draw up the Paceville masterplan, which has been met by fierce resistance by residents of the area.

The company has so far been paid GBP 197,511.70, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told Nationalist MP Censu Galea in reply to a parliamentary question.

A call for expressions of interest was issued on March 1, 2016 and eight British and two Spanish companies were contacted.

By the end of March two companies had replied, the IBI Group and Mott MacDonald.

Terms of reference were issued in April and only Mott Macdonald submitted a bid, Dr Muscat said.

He said the bid was selected on the basis of the following questions:

Does the proposal demonstrate a good degree of understanding of the required tasks?

Does the proposal fall within the scope of the Terms of Reference?

Does the proposal present a realistic set of assumptions affecting execution of the contract?

Does the proposal indicate how each task will be managed?

Is the proposed approach acceptable?

Are the proposed delivery time lines acceptable?

Does the proposal clearly identify suitably qualified participants for the required tasks and the roles to be undertaken?

Does the proposal require unacceptable additional technical support by the Authority?

See also Mott MacDonald chosen after Paceville transport strategy ‘morphed’ into master plan - Terms of reference changed, but other bidders were not told.