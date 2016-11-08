Migration , institutionalised corruption discussed between Opposition leader, Migration Commissioner
Migration and the challenges linked to institutionalised corruption were the main topics of discussion this morning in a meeting between Opposition leader Simon Busuttil and European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos.
Dr Busuttil expressed the PN’s hope that the Maltese Presidency of the European Council would serve to push the Council towards an agreement on the main dossiers related to migration and asylum.
He spoke on the need for a mechanism of effective solidarity and said that the Dublin regulations placed disproportionate responsibilities on countries such as Malta.
Dr Busuttil said that while the issue of the Panama Papers was to be debated in an European Parliament committee, it would be good for the European Commission to take leadership on the issue which could have implication all around Europe.
