Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 13:20

MIDI to remove fence hindering access to Tigné foreshore

Council commends action

The MIDI consortium has agreed to immediately remove the fence that was hindering public access to an area of Tigné foreshore, the Sliema council said.

It said in a statement it recently decided to ask the Government Property Division and Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to verify that the consortium was abiding by the conditions of its concession agreement at Tigné.

It also discussed the matter with members of the MIDI board and management team and MIDI agreed to remove the fence.

The council said it appreciated the positive attitude adopted by MIDI and commended the action.

It said it would continue to ensure that MIDI operations at Tigné would remain in conformity with the concession contract signed with the Lands Department more so with regard to matters regarding public accessibility.

Both parties have agreed to hold periodical meetings promoting a better understanding of the project process while ensuring full enjoyment of the Tigné public areas and foreshore.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car blown up in Paceville 'arson...

  2. Man stabbed at PL's Qormi club

  3. Mintoff Bland stabbing probe is top secret

  4. Hunt begins for Sai Mizzi's successor -...

  5. Shades of Minecraft in Paceville master...

  6. Murder victim's mother avoids eye...

  7. Silence on secret buyout deal for €450...

  8. TVM did 'nothing wrong' in reporting of...

  9. Malta's lack of ‘solar rights’ laws has...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed