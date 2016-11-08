MIDI to remove fence hindering access to Tigné foreshore

The MIDI consortium has agreed to immediately remove the fence that was hindering public access to an area of Tigné foreshore, the Sliema council said.

It said in a statement it recently decided to ask the Government Property Division and Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to verify that the consortium was abiding by the conditions of its concession agreement at Tigné.

It also discussed the matter with members of the MIDI board and management team and MIDI agreed to remove the fence.

The council said it appreciated the positive attitude adopted by MIDI and commended the action.

It said it would continue to ensure that MIDI operations at Tigné would remain in conformity with the concession contract signed with the Lands Department more so with regard to matters regarding public accessibility.

Both parties have agreed to hold periodical meetings promoting a better understanding of the project process while ensuring full enjoyment of the Tigné public areas and foreshore.