Advert
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 18:08

Man falls off the roof of his house

A man, 66, was injured this afternoon when he fell a height of three storeys from the roof of his house in Zurrieq.

The incident happened at about 5pm in Triq San Pietru.

The man, a keen pigeon fancier, fell into a neighbour’s yard. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not yet known. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car blown up in Paceville 'arson...

  2. Hunt begins for Sai Mizzi's successor -...

  3. Murder victim's mother avoids eye...

  4. Shades of Minecraft in Paceville master...

  5. TVM did 'nothing wrong' in reporting of...

  6. Watch: Fire-fighters battle big...

  7. Malta's lack of ‘solar rights’ laws has...

  8. Back in court after three days

  9. Suspected thieves arrested in Gozo...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed