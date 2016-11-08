Man falls off the roof of his house
A man, 66, was injured this afternoon when he fell a height of three storeys from the roof of his house in Zurrieq.
The incident happened at about 5pm in Triq San Pietru.
The man, a keen pigeon fancier, fell into a neighbour’s yard. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not yet known.
