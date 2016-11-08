Malta tops number of EU online searches as the USA votes today

An electronic billboard displays the hashtag “Vote” yesterday at Times Square in New York, US. Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Malta topped the number of EU online searches about the US presidential election, which will be determined today as America heads to the polls.

While election fatigue has kicked in for many Americans in what has been termed the most bizarre presidential race in recent US history, Google search traffic shows interest has been rife in Malta over the past months.

The election today will see Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton face off with Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

According to data reported by CNN and based on Google searches between July 29 and October 23, Malta is ranked number one out of the 28 EU member states for search interest in the American election.

Figures showing search interest in the election since the Republican and Democratic Parties formally announced their candidates show that Malta was followed by Ireland and the UK.

Malta got an indexed search interest score of 100 out of 100, while Ireland’s and the UK’s stood at 99 and 76, respectively. This means that the concentration of Maltese searching election keywords was higher than the concentration of Irish or English searching the same ones.

The earliest polls will close at 1am Malta time, but it is not easy to predict what time the result will be announced, as this depends on how the voting goes in swing states.

Unless there is a recount, as happened in the 2000 Bush-Gore election, the result is usually called in the early morning hours.

Just like the rest of the world, Malta has had its fair share of interest in these elections – and their candidates. Earlier this summer, Gozitan lawyer Stanley Portelli sang for Mr Trump during a dinner at Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Janet Barthet, who has been involved in local politics for a decade, has been a volunteer in Ms Clinton’s campaign, doing door-to-door visits to get people to vote early.