Baker charged with attempted murder following brawl at Qormi's PL club

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A baker was today charged with attempted murder following a brawl which broke out in the Labour Party Club in Qormi last Sunday afternoon.

Alfred Galea, 46, was also charged with grievously wounding the victim, possession of a sharp instrument without the necessary police licence, disturbing the peace and being a relapser.

The court was told that the fight allegedly stemmed from an argument that arose between two third parties. At some stage, as shown by CCTV footage, the accused intervened to diffuse the heated argument only to end up being involved.

As the matter got out of hand and several patrons tried to restore order inside the club, the accused allegedly drew a penknife and stabbed the victim, the court was told.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and filed a request for bail.

The prosecution argued that granting bail at this stage could signify danger for the victim who was still in hospital and yet to give evidence. Police inspector Roderick Agius observed that the accused had earlier brushes with the law, including arraignments on similar charges.

The defence argued that the whole incident had been captured for posterity on CCTV which offered the best proof. Moreover, most of the eyewitnesses involved had already given their statements to the police. The lawyer drew the court's attention to the fact that a third party had smashed a glass bottle on the accused 's head, causing the latter to react. The defence observed that Mr Galea had previously been granted bail and had always respected the conditions imposed by the court.

"The accused is a worker. He has a bakery to run," the defence pleaded.

The court presided by Magistrate Anthony Vella denied bail on the grounds that the accused did not offer sufficient guarantees as required by law.

The man, manifesting scratches on his bald head, remnants of the violent incident, was remanded in custody.

Lawyers Giannella DeMarco and Gianluca Caruana Curran were defence counsel.