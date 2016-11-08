Quicklets opens new Valletta and Sliema offices

Founder Steve Mercieca signs off 10th Quicklets office to Andrew Micallef Trig-ona, Luke Curmi and Matthew Curmi.

Rental property specialists Quicklets have opened new offices in Sliema and Valletta after inking its 10th franchise agreement.

Quicklets now has 9 offices around the island. The Sliema office is situated at The Strand while the Valletta office is in St John's Street. A 10th office will be launched shortly.

The company has succeeded in growing very quickly thanks to its franchise model, which allows specialists to open their own offices through a shared-ownership scheme.

"We want to build entrepreneurs, not just letting agents. We offer a fantastic back office system, extensive coaching and the most up-to-date property database on the island,” said founder Steve Mercieca.

Quicklets is currently also developing an academy, where its agents will be able to avail themselves of training 24/7 as well as a real estate qualification with Lead Academy.

Quicklets is the sister brand of Zanzi Homes, which specialises in home sales.

To join the Quicklets and Zanzi Homes teams, send an email to [email protected] or [email protected].