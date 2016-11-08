Having read the observations by Julius Järvinen about reactions to his walking the short distance of 20 minutes daily, I would like to add my similar experiences with my fellow countryfolk’s attitudes. There are many odd attitudes in relation to practical behaviour but let’s stick to the usage of cars.

In our small island cars are simply too often the ‘easy way out’ and too abundant on the roads at any one time, as compared to likely original Finland. There, public transport works to a precise timetable and attitudes to the use of one’s own legs for even longer journeys, often at sub-zero temperatures with icy conditions too, are healthier.

Yes, public transport has radically improved here recently but still has a long way to go because there are too many cars on the roads. Additionally, bus drivers have to contend with too many double-parked vehicles, some badly placed in narrow streets, and the fact that buses have not been given the right of way as default. So I have grown to sympathise and respect many bus drivers for their calm and correct attitude to the highway code.

In contrast, many motorists seem to be simply ignorant of how to behave behind the wheel in traffic.

Cities in other countries have had to curtail the usage of cars to alleviate smog and congestion and they have done this through a policy of banning certain registration numbers on certain days of the week and so on. To my knowledge, Malta has never attempted such restrictions. At least at peak hours it could be a useful practice.

At one time, traffic wardens seemed to be very active but nowadays one hardly sees any on the streets. So who is checking the traffic?