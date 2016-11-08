Spanish court wants Neymar trial over Barcelona transfer

Barcelona forward Neymar, his parents and two of the club’s executives should stand trial for alleged corruption, Spain’s High Court said yesterday as it wrapped up a fraud investigation into the Brazil international’s transfer to the Catalan team.

The case stems from a complaint by a Brazilian investment group, DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s transfer rights and which alleges it received less money than it was entitled to.

Investigating magistrate Jose de la Mata, from Spain’s High Court, said in a written ruling that the prosecution had 10 days to decide to go ahead or withdraw their claim – a formality that normally precedes the launch of a trial process.

Barcelona and Santos, have come under fire for the way the transfer was completed in 2013.

Investigations have also centred on how Barca allegedly concealed an initial contract to poach the player two years earlier, in 2011.

DIS owned 40 per cent of Neymar’s sporting rights when the player’s transfer to Barca went ahead and claims Barcelona hid the real fee and kept it out of the loop in its dealings.

The club – which has already agreed to pay €5.5 million to Spanish tax authorities in relation to the case – had initially said they paid €57.1 million for Neymar but later said the cost was nearer €100 million.

The Spanish court said it was proposing that Neymar, his father-cum-agent Neymar Da Silva Santos and his mother Nadine Goncalves, a 50 per cent shareholder of the family company N&N, be tried on a corruption charge.