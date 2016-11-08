Schembri shines as Boavista beat Rio Ave

Andre Schembri

Andre Schembri set up the opening goal as Boavista edged past Rio Ave 2-1 in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, on Sunday.

The Malta striker, who retained his place in Boavista’s starting XI for the second match running, did well to release team-mate Renato Santos who sped clear before beating the goalkeeper with a perfectly-executed lob.

Gil Dias pulled Rio Ave level on 33 minutes but Boavista went on to clinch the winner through Nuno Henrique five minutes into the second half.

Schembri was a constant menace to the Rio Ave backline and played the entire match for Boavista who are seven points adrift of a place in the Europa League zone in the standings.

Boavista are now eighth on 13 points, level with Setubal and Maritimo.

After the international break, Boavista play Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Cup on Nov. 20.

Six days later Schembri’s team resume their league commitments with a tough home clash against second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Zach Muscat’s Arezzo were pegged back at the death as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Pistoiese in a Lega Pro Group A match on Sunday.

The Maroons looked heading to a second successive victory when Paolo Grossi put them ahead with a fine strike on 62 minutes.

But the home side grabbed a last-gasp leveller when Federico Proia bundled the ball home with virtually the last kick of the match.

Muscat played all match as Arezzo remained third in the standings on 22 points, ten points adrift of leaders Alessandria.

Arezzo play 15th-placed Piacenza on Sunday but Muscat will not be available for the team as he was called for international duty by Malta coach Pietro Ghedin for the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia (Friday) and today week’s friendly against Iceland, both at the National Stadium.

Sam Magri and Luke Gambin experienced mixed fortunes in the English FA Cup last weekend.

National team winger Gambin came on as a second-half substitute but could do nothing as Barnet crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Shrewsbury to bow out of the FA Cup.

Magri’s Dover Athletic forced a replay after scoring a late equaliser for a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United in the first round.

Piero Mingioia gave the home side the lead seven minutes from the break but Ricky Miller came to Dover’s rescue with an 82nd minute equaliser to keep alive his team’s hopes of making further progress in the competition.