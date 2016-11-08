Lija ease past Fgura to keep pace with leading teams

Lija Athletic 2

Fgura United 0

Lija Athletic scored a goal in each half to ease past Fgura United and close the gap with the Division One pacesetters.

This was Fgura’s third successive defeat after losing to Senglea and Pietà in their last outings.

Paolo Dandolo and Erjon Beu again stole the show for Lija who are now just three points adrift of leaders Mqabba.

Lija started on the attack and after nine minutes Beu saw his drive finish just wide.

Fgura responded on 11 minutes when Waseem Jadean tried his luck from the distance but his effort was off target.

Lija took the lead on 20 minutes. Ige Adeshina slid the ball into the path of Dandolo who hit a low drive that rolled past the diving Matthew Camilleri.

The woodwork denied Lija a second goal four minutes later when Dandolo’s firm shot came off the upright.

Lija came close again on the stroke of half-time when Dandolo dived full stretch to head the ball but Camilleri produced a fine save.

The Fgura came again to his side’s rescue on the hour when he pushed away Predrag Babic’s shot.

Joseph Galea’s side continued to show the better ideas and they sealed the points on 75 minutes.

Beu sped past his marker to beat Camilleri with a firm drive.

In stoppage time a De Fex Marriago free-kick hit the crossbar.

Lija: L. Bonnici, P. Babic, L. Muscat, D. Scerri, E. Beu, A. Galea (B. Antignolo), M. Clinch, B. Jaccarini, P. Dandolo (A. Sammut), A. Bello Osagie (L.J. Schembri), A. Ige.

Fgura: M. Camilleri, D. Aquilina, J. Dalli, E. Uzeh, M. Caruana, D. Agius, R. Spiteri, C. Fenech, D. Cachia (W. Chircop), W. Jadean, V. Dos Santos (R.J. De Fex Marriaga).

Referee: Matthew Degabriele.

Best Player: Paolo Dandolo (Lija).