Football news

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will back “ruthless” manager Ronald Koeman in the transfer market.

The Iranian billionaire, a 49.9 per cent stakeholder, stressed the only way the club could compete in the “new Hollywood of football” which is England’s north west was to improve commercial income and build the squad.

“We have no restrictions to spend,” he said.

“The manager is totally committed and ruthless; if a player is not up to it he uses another player and eventually he buys one.”

Ajax get the beers in for East Kilbride

East Kilbride celebrated their record-breaking 27th successive league victory with crates of beer sent to them by Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam who had held the record for 44 years.

Last weekend, the Scottish Lowland League side beat BSC Glasgow 3-1 to take them past Ajax’s record of 26 wins in a row in the 1971-72 season on the way to winning the title.

A van with Ajax branding drove on to the K-Park pitch after the game carrying 27 crates of beer.

Because East Kilbride play in Scotland’s fifth-tier, Ajax’s record still stands for successive wins in the top flight.

Man. City facilities ‘among the best’

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says you just need to look at the facilities at the Premier League outfit to realise they are among the biggest clubs in the world.

“When I drive into our training centre here and see all of this, then it’s extremely impressive,” Gundogan told Kicker.

“Not even Bayern can compare to this, this is in a different league.

“You realise that you have arrived at one of the biggest clubs in the world and would like to develop something big over the coming years.”

Van Persie eye injury not serious

Fenerbahce have played down fears over an eye injury suffered by former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Dutchman scored the opening goal in Fener’s 3-1 Super Lig win over Akhisar but was carried off on a stretcher after 37 minutes, having taken a blow to the eye in a seemingly innocuous collision with an opponent.

TV pictures appeared to show blood coming from Van Persie’s heavily bandaged left eye, but a club statement said the situation was much less serious than feared.

“He received a blow to the eye and suffered a torn eyelid and bleeding,” club doctor Burak Kunduraciogl said.

“After investigations we learned that nothing important happened. His condition is good.”

Barzagli out with dislocated shoulder

Juve’s Italy defender Andrea Barzagli will be out of action for about two months after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.

“The defender’s arm will be in a sling for the next four weeks with a return to action scheduled for approximately two months’ time,” the Italian champions said.

Barzagli, capped 65 times, will miss Italy’s Group G World Cup qualifier away to Liechtenstein on Saturday and the friendly against Germany on Nov. 15.

The 35-year-old will be replaced in the Italy squad by Fiorentina defender Davide Astori.

Serie A leaders Juventus host Pescara on November 19 after the international break.

Bolingbroke steps down from Inter post

Inter have announced the departure of chief executive Michael Bolingbroke as they prepare to name their new head coach.

The Serie A club announced yesterday that the board had accepted Bolingbroke’s resignation, following reports that the former Manchester United executive had fallen out of favour over his backing of the now departed coach Frank de Boer.

Jun Li uwill take over the role on an interim basis.

The club said on Sunday that De Boer’s replacement would be announced “within 48 hours”, with former Lazio coach Stefano Pioli expected to land the job.

New York teams exit the play-offs

Toronto FC and Montreal Impact will clash in an all-Canadian Eastern conference final after sending both New York teams packing from the Major League Soccer play-offs on Sunday.

Italy international Sebastian Giovinco scored a hat-trick as Toronto hammered star-laden New York City FC 5-0 at Yankee Stadium to win the two-leg conference semi-final by a staggering 7-0 aggregate score.

Montreal also advanced in style, with Argentine Ignacio Piatti scoring twice as the Impact beat New York Red Bulls 2-1 for a 3-1 aggregate total.

The Western final will match Colorado Rapids against Seattle Sounders.