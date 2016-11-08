Money market report for the week ended November 4
ECB monetary operations
On Friday, October 28, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on Monday, October 31, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €32.73 billion, €3.30 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On Wednesday, November 2, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $1 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.91 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 91-day bills maturing on December 1 and February 2, 2017, respectively. Bids of €20 million were submitted for the 28-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all bids, while bids of €60 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €7 million.
Since €34 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €7 million, to stand at €253.75 million.The yield from the 28-day bill auction was -0.393 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 27, representing a bid price of 100.0306 per 100 nominal. The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.392 per cent, down by 0.4 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 20, representing a bid price of 100.0992 per 100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 27-day and 273-day bills maturing on December 7 and August 10, 2017, respectively.
