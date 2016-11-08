Advert
One of world's top sopranos at Manoel on Saturday

'A guaranteed night of vocal fireworks' - Joseph Calleja

Ailyn Pérez, one of the world's top sopranos, will be performing at the Manoel Theatre on Saturday in what tenor Joseph Calleja has predicted to be a "guaranteed night of vocal fireworks".

Pérez, who will be performing along Gary Matthewman, has received several honours including the 2012 Richard Tucker Award, the 15th annual Plácido Domingo Award, and the 2016 Beverly Sills Award from The Metropolitan Opera, among others.

She will be performing as part of the Three Palaces festival, which features renowned local and international artists who will perform at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, San Anton in Attard, Verdala Palace in Buskett and the Manoel Theatre.

"I can't wait for Ailyn's performance on Saturday for what will be a night of vocal fireworks," Calleja said. 

"This year's edition of the Three Palaces festival has some pretty impressive artists. One of them is Ailyn Perez, a world-class performer and one of the best sopranos in the world today," he added.

The Three Palaces festival will run until Sunday. The artists include Russian violinist Ania Safonova and cellist Steven Isserlis.

The venues were chosen for their acoustic and ‘feel’ of the space. Peter Manning, artistic director of the festival wanted to represent the majesty of the mix which is the architectural space and the music which will be played in it. 

