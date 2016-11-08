Fort St Angelo during the middle ages

A series of lectures that will explore Fort St Angelo’s importance during the medieval past are being organised at the Fort’s Admiral’s Hall by Heritage Malta.

The first, to be conducted by the curator of Fort St Angelo, Matthew Balzan, will be held on November 16 at 6.30pm.

Mr Balzan will give a general overview of the fort’s medieval history and configuration during the middle ages, when it was known as Castrum Maris. The event includes also a tour of the fort highlighting medieval archaeological remains.

The second lecture, by Professor Stanley Fiorini, ‘The capellana of the Castrum Maris’, will target the significance of the troglodyte Chapel of the Nativity of the Virgin while the Malta Historical Fencing Association will conduct the last lecture ‘The use of late medieval edged weapons in Malta. A practical study’.

This will be followed by a demonstration of medieval swords and sword fighting.

Attendance is free of charge but seats must be reserved email to curator Matthew Balzan on [email protected] until November 14 at 4pm.