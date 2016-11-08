Custody agreement reached in Brangelina divorce case

Angelina Jolie Pitt will continue to have sole custody of her six children with Brad Pitt in a joint agreement reached by the actors.

The agreement calls for the former couple's six children, who range in ages from eight to 15, to continue to have "therapeutic visits" with Pitt, a representative for the actress said.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September, days after Pitt was involved in a disturbance during a private flight with his family.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break-up, and a lawyer said at the time she filed for divorce "for the health of the family".

A statement issued by Jolie's representative said the agreement was reached more than a week ago in consultation with childcare professionals.

It said no further details could be provided, and it made no mention of an investigation by child welfare workers into the plane incident.

Pitt and Jolie Pitt reached a temporary custody agreement in late September that included at least some of the same terms - visits with his children and both sides agreeing to meetings with therapists.

"We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time," the statement said.

A representative for Pitt declined to comment.

The actor filed a legal response to the divorce on Friday and sought joint custody of the children.

Whether a judge will have to weigh in on the agreement was not immediately clear, although many parents are able to work out custody agreements without a formal hearing.

Pitt's filing did not include any new details about the couple's break-up. Pitt cited irreconcilable differences and made no mention of a prenuptial agreement that will govern how the pair divide their assets.

He also cited September 15 as the day of their separation, one day after the alleged plane altercation between Pitt and his 15-year-old son, Maddox.

Pitt was accused of being abusive toward the teenager, sources told The Associated Press, but authorities were not notified when the plane landed in Minnesota.

Several sources said the incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, but the agency said it could not confirm whether it was involved.

The actors were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith.