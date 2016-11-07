The most memorable moments in an unforgettable US electoral campaign

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Every US presidential race has its big moments. But 2016's campaign has had more than most.

Here is a look back at some of the historic, amusing and cringe-inducing events of the 2016 race to the White House.

Going down?

Donald Trump's long ride down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential bid in June 2015 was not huge news at the time. It only merited a mention on page 16 of his home town newspaper, The New York Times. But his 45-minute speech laid out a road map for the next 500 days.

It had denunciations of rapists from Mexico, the promise to build a border wall, complaints that the United States does not win anymore, assertions that the US should have taken Iraq's oil before the Islamic State group got it, rants against "stupid" trade deals and many more themes Mr Trump has hammered ever since.

Raise your hand

Mr Trump made headlines in the first Republican debate in August 2015 when he was the sole candidate among 10 men on the stage to raise his hand to signal he would not pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee. The best he could offer was: "I can totally make the pledge if I'm the nominee."

This was the same debate where Mr Trump clashed with Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly over his history of intemperate comments about women, foreshadowing a running campaign theme. Mr Trump answered Ms Kelly's question about whether he was part of the "war on women" with an attack on political correctness.

Those damn emails

Hillary Clinton got a gift from Bernie Sanders in the first Democratic debate, in October 2015, when he seconded her dismay at all the focus on her use of a private email set-up as secretary of state. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails," Mr Sanders said.

That took some air out of the controversy, but it never fully went away. In July, FBI director James Comey announced he would not recommend charges against Mrs Clinton over the email issue, but said she and her aides had been "extremely careless" in handling classified information.

In the campaign's closing days, Mrs Clinton's momentum slowed after the FBI announced it was investigating whether there was classified information in newly discovered emails. Then, just two days before the election, Mr Comey said the new batch of emails had not changed the FBI's conclusions that Mrs Clinton should not face charges. Republicans in Congress were sure to have more questions.

Small hands

A Republican debate last March strayed into cringe-inducing territory when Mr Trump brought up Republican rival Marco Rubio's mocking reference to his "small hands" and then volunteered some reassurance about the size of his genitals.

Mr Trump told his debate audience and millions of TV viewers: "He referred to my hands, if they're small, something else must be small. I guarantee you: There's no problem, I guarantee."

Ceiling shattered

She wore white, the colour of suffragettes. Mrs Clinton stood before voters at the Democrats' Philadelphia convention in July and at last claimed the presidential nomination of a major party for women.

"I'm so happy this day has come," she told cheering supporters. "Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between. Happy for boys and men, too. Because when any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone."

Mrs Clinton had finally shattered that "glass ceiling" she cracked in the 2008 campaign.

The 'deplorables'

Mrs Clinton drew laughter when she told supporters at a private fundraiser in September that half of Mr Trump's supporters could be lumped into a "basket of deplorables" - denouncing them as "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it".

No one was laughing when her remarks became public. Mrs Clinton drew back partially, saying she had been "grossly generalistic" and regretted saying the label fit "half" of Mr Trump's supporters.

But she did not back down from the general sentiment, saying: "He has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia and given a national platform to hateful views and voices."

A real stumble

There are always stumbles in a presidential campaign. Mrs Clinton took a real one in September when she became overheated while attending a September 11 memorial service in New York.

It turned out she was suffering from pneumonia, a condition she had hidden from the public and most of her aides. That gave Mr Trump an opening to press his case that Mrs Clinton lacks the "stamina" to be president.

'You can do anything'

Mr Trump's living-large persona is part of his appeal for many people. But the leaked release in October of a 2005 video in which Mr Trump boasted about groping women's genitals and kissing them without permission threw his campaign into crisis.

Politicians in both parties denounced Mr Trump and some said he should drop out of the race. Mr Trump apologised, but wrote off his videotaped comments as mere "locker-room banter".

He denied engaging in the kind of predatory activity he had laughed about. But a string of women came forward to say he had made unwanted sexual advances towards them.

He went there

Mr Trump toyed throughout the campaign with bringing up allegations about Bill Clinton's past sexual misconduct. Mr Trump went there in a big way in October at the second presidential debate, seating three of the former president's accusers in the front row for the face-off.

"Bill Clinton was abusive to women," Mr Trump said. "Hillary Clinton attacked those same women and attacked them viciously."

He wouldn't go there

As Mr Trump's standing in the polls faltered, he cranked up his claims that the election was being rigged against him. Asked in the final presidential debate if he would accept the results of the election, Mr Trump refused to go there.

Pressed on the matter by the debate moderator, Mr Trump said: "I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense."

It was a startling statement that raised uncertainty about the peaceful transfer of power after the election. Even the Republican National Committee disavowed Mr Trump's statement.