Monday, November 7, 2016

Reuters

Floods kill 15 in Vietnam as thousands are evacuated

More than 40,000 cows and chickens killed

A man paddles a boat near his submerged house during a flood in Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province. Photo: VNA/Tuan Anh



Floods in Vietnam's central, central highland and southern provinces have left 15 people dead and six missing and displaced thousands, the Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said today.

Flooding from very heavy rain brought by cold air and a tropical low pressure system last week have blocked roads, destroyed more than 200 houses and inundated more than 40,000 other houses in 12 provinces, the department said in a report.

A combined 12,000 hectare of crop land were flooded while more than 40,000 cattle and poultry were dead or washed away, the report said.

Last month, floods following torrential rain killed dozens of people in Vietnam's central region of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces and inundated more than 100,000 houses.

