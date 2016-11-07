Clinton in crucial Pennsylvania on last day of campaigning

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hit the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania today, one day ahead of Election Day.

"Tomorrow, each and every one of you gets to make a decision. I'm here to ask you to vote for yourselves, vote for your families, vote for your futures, vote for the issues that matter to you because they are on the ballot not just my name and my opponent's name," Clinton told a crowd of supporters in Pittsburgh.

The latest opinion polls showed the former Secretary of State ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump.

A Fox News poll showed her leading Trump by four percentage points among likely voters. Clinton also held a four-point lead in an ABC/Washington Post poll and a CBS news poll released today.