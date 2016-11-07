Advert
Monday, November 7, 2016, 19:37

Clinton in crucial Pennsylvania on last day of campaigning

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hit the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania today, one day ahead of Election Day.

"Tomorrow, each and every one of you gets to make a decision. I'm here to ask you to vote for yourselves, vote for your families, vote for your futures, vote for the issues that matter to you because they are on the ballot not just my name and my opponent's name," Clinton told a crowd of supporters in Pittsburgh.

The latest opinion polls showed the former Secretary of State ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump.

A Fox News poll showed her leading Trump by four percentage points among likely voters. Clinton also held a four-point lead in an ABC/Washington Post poll and a CBS news poll released today.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Secret Service rush Trump off...

  2. FBI clears Clinton in email review two...

  3. Donald Trump heads to Hillary...

  4. South Carolina man who chained woman in...

  5. US election on track to break betting...

  6. Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21...

  7. More than 2,200 migrants rescued in...

  8. Islamic State brutality comes to light...

  9. China adopts cybersecurity law in face...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed