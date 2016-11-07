Angelo Chetcuti made MFA general secretary

Angelo Chetcuti has been appointed general secretary of the Malta FA.



Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo nominated Dr Chetcuti to fill the post vacated by Bjorn Vassallo, and his recommendation was greeted with applause by MFA Council members this afternoon.

Angelo Chetcuti.

Dr Chetcuti, the vice-president of Division Two club Birżebbuġa St Peter's, was also a member of the MFA Executive Committee and Council.



He will start his new job as MFA general secretary on December 1.

Vassallo resigned as MFA general secretary last month to take up the post of director of European member associations at FIFA.

Chris Bonett has also quit his post as MFA vice-president after accepting an offer to become integrity officer at UEFA.

The extraordinary general meeting to elect a new MFA vice-president to replace Dr Bonett will be held on December 6 at the Centenary Hall.



The two other MFA vice-presidents are Ludovico Micallef and Alex Manfre.