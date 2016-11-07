Tour finale in Valletta

Action from the RC44 Championship Tour series. Photo: @Martinez Studio/RC44 Class

The RC44 Championship Tour will return to Malta for the grand finale of the 2016 season – the RC44 Valletta Cup – between November 23 and 27.

This season a fleet of 11 teams battled it out in Bermuda, Sotogrande (Spain), Portsmouth (UK) and Cascais (Portugal) going into the final at Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

With both the match and fleet racing 2016 titles up for grabs, the RC44 Valletta Cup is sure to be a nail-biting end to the season.

Seven points separate the top seven boats, so, with all teams capable of making it to the podium, Malta promises to be the closest fought final in RC44 history.

Currently at the top of the fleet racing, Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref (SLO) are on seven points closely followed by Chris Bake’s Team Aqua (GBR) two points behind in second.

Artemis Racing (SWE) round up the leaderboard one point adrift in third with 2015 champions Team Nika (RUS) tied on 12 points in fourth and Peninsula Petroleum (GBR) in fifth.

The match racing is equally tight with Team Nika (RUS) and Artemis Racing tied on 14 points in first and second places, respectively.

However, they are chased by a pack of three, Bronenosec Sailing Team (RUS), Team Ceeref and Team Aqua, each on 11 points and both vying for first place.

For an island with a maritime history spanning hundreds of years and boasting one of the finest harbours in the world, Malta has become a fitting choice to host high calibre events like the RC44 Valletta Cup.

Hubert Detrey, RC44 Class hospitality manager, explained why Valletta was chosen.

“The RC44 Championship is unique in that it is very much driven by the owners and so there are two key elements they are looking for,” he said.

“First, the conditions for racing here are very good.

“Malta is considered to be the wind factory of the Mediterranean and with the warm climate the owners enjoy the fast pace racing this island offers.

“Secondly, the hospitality in Malta has been incomparable both from the local organising authority as well as all the stakeholders involved – all have made our teams and support crews very welcome”.

Now in its 10th year, the RC44 Class is as level a playing field as one could wish for in international yacht racing due to its strict one-design Monohull format.

The Tour is made up of two elements – one day of match racing where the pro skippers get their chance to shine at the helm and four days of owner (amateur) helmed fleet racing.

Founded by Russell Coutts, the RC44 Championship reads a who’s who of sailing’s greatest achievers, from America’s Cup legends to Olympic champions.

The top names to have embraced the class since its inception include Iain Percy, Cameron Appleton, Vasco Vascotto, Ed Baird, Paul Goodison, James Spithill, Paul Cayard, Brad Butterworth, Tom Slingsby and Terry Hutchinson – some of whom are expected to be on the crew list in Malta this month.

Race management is in the capable hands of Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio, who has ticked the boxes on all of the big regattas – America’s Cup, the Olympics, TP52 MedCup, RC44 Championship Tour, Farr 40 and Melges 24 Worlds.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the RC44 Valletta Cup races will be followed by the Yacht Racing Forum.

This leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will be held here between November 28 and 29.